An accident in downtown Sioux City temporarily slowed down traffic Monday afternoon.

There were three cars involved in the accident at West 7th and Wesley Parkway.

Police say one driver was taken to Mercy Medical Center by ambulance.

They say there were only minor injuries.

Officers helped traffic move through, but no streets were closed as the crash site was cleaned up.

Two of the vehicles were towed and a driver left in one of the vehicles.

Police say no one was cited.