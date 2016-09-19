Branstad skeptical of Clinton's support for Iowa caucuses

Republican Gov. Terry Branstad says he doesn't believe Hillary Clinton would support maintaining Iowa's status as first-in-the-nation during the presidential primary season, basing his opinion on her narrow win in the state in February.



Branstad told reporters Monday that "Iowa has embarrassed" the Democratic presidential nominee, who beat Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders by a narrow margin in their party's caucus.



Branstad also says polling data show Clinton is in a tight race with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump over Iowa's six electoral votes.



Branstad says he believes Trump would keep Iowa first, noting recent comments by the candidate. Trump previously questioned the results of the state's Republican caucus after he placed second behind Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.



Branstad's son is Trump's state director for Iowa.



Responding to Branstad's comment, Clinton spokeswoman Kate Waters says the Democrat "has and will continue to support Iowa's first in the nation status."