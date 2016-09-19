Protests grow against the Dakota Access Pipeline - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Protests grow against the Dakota Access Pipeline

Posted:

Protests continue against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

This time, dozens turned out along the Mississippi River to show their opposition to the pipeline that will move oil from North Dakota, through South Dakota and Iowa, to Illinois.

"If the pipeline leaks throughout the Mississippi, it will, the oil will go into the river and my dad owns a shop of bait and if all the fishes die inside this Mississippi water, then there might not be use for bait," said Fable LeeSlough, protester.

Other protesters say their numbers will only grow as pipeline construction continues.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.