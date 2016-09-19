Protests grow against the Dakota Access Pipeline

Protests continue against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

This time, dozens turned out along the Mississippi River to show their opposition to the pipeline that will move oil from North Dakota, through South Dakota and Iowa, to Illinois.

"If the pipeline leaks throughout the Mississippi, it will, the oil will go into the river and my dad owns a shop of bait and if all the fishes die inside this Mississippi water, then there might not be use for bait," said Fable LeeSlough, protester.

Other protesters say their numbers will only grow as pipeline construction continues.