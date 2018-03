A traveling Iowa history exhibit made its way to Sioux City on Tuesday.

Mason City's TRACES Center for History and Culture brought their "At Home in the Heartland" series to Morningside College.

The exhibit explores who Iowans are, how they got to be that way and how have they have changed over time.

According to one of the guides, it was important narrow the focus of the exhibit for visitors to get a better understanding of the subjects.