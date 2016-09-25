Jacob Wetterling remembered during his memorial service

Thursday, March 22 2018 10:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 02:00:08 GMT
(AP Photo/File). FILE - This May 2, 1990 file photo shows Walter Leroy Moody, Jr., of Georgia. Moody, who was convicted in 1991 of the 1989 mail bomb death of U.S. Circuit Judge Robert S. Vance. Alabama has set at April 19, 2018, execution date for Moo...
A man convicted of killing a judge with a mail bomb in Alabama in 1989 is set for execution as Texas deals with the aftermath of a recent bombing spree.More >>
Thursday, March 22 2018 10:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 02:00:02 GMT
(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP File). FILE - This Oct. 14, 2016 booking photo provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows Patrick Eugene Stein. Stein is one of three members of a militia group are standing trial o...
A prosecutor says three militia members plotted to bomb a Kansas mosque and apartment complex housing Somali immigrants to kill as many Muslims as possible.More >>
Thursday, March 22 2018 9:59 PM EDT2018-03-23 01:59:42 GMT
They can't buy a beer or rent a car and most aren't even old enough to vote, yet the students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have spearheaded what could become one of the largest marches in history.More >>
Thursday, March 22 2018 9:58 PM EDT2018-03-23 01:58:22 GMT
(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal af...
Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.More >>
Thursday, March 22 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-03-23 01:57:53 GMT
(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...
Eight highway patrol troopers are scheduled to bolster security at the Florida high school where last month's massacre happened.More >>
Thursday, March 22 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-03-23 01:57:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File). FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2016 file photo, a U.S. Border Patrol agent drives near the U.S.-Mexico border fence in Santa Teresa, N.M. A coalition of environment groups is seeking to stop work to replace existing vehicle ...
A coalition of environment groups is seeking to stop work to replace existing vehicle barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border in southern New Mexico.More >>
Thursday, March 22 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-03-23 01:57:31 GMT
(AP Photos/Robert Burns, File). FILE - In this March 14, 2018, file photo, Gen. John Nicholson, the top American commander in Afghanistan, speaks to reporters at Bagram Air Base north of Kabul, Afghanistan. Nicholson says America has a role to play in ...
The top U.S. commander for the war in Afghanistan says America has a role to play in setting the conditions for members of the Taliban to lay down their weapons and move back into Afghanistan's society.More >>
The current and former directors of the Homeland Security Department defended themselves on Capitol Hill Wednesday as senators pressed them on past lapses in state election security and how the country is defending those systems in the 2018 elections
