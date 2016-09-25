Jacob Wetterling remembered during his memorial service

The current and former directors of the Homeland Security Department defended themselves on Capitol Hill Wednesday as senators pressed them on past lapses in state election security and how the country is defending those systems in the 2018 elections

The top U.S. commander for the war in Afghanistan says America has a role to play in setting the conditions for members of the Taliban to lay down their weapons and move back into Afghanistan's society.

They can't buy a beer or rent a car and most aren't even old enough to vote, yet the students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have spearheaded what could become one of the largest marches in history.

Thousands attended a public memorial service remembering 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling, the Minnesota boy whose abduction nearly 27 years ago was recently solved with the discovery of his remains.



While Jacob's abduction in 1989 prompted new laws to protect children, he was remembered Sunday as a real boy who loved hockey and fishing.



The St. Cloud Times reports thousands filled Clemens Field House at the College of St. Benedict in Jacob's hometown of St. Joseph.



About 1,000 more watched from an overflow area.



Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton and U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken were among those attending.



The 75-minute service celebrated Jacob's life with songs, prayers and memories while family photos were displayed on large screens.



The man who confessed to abducting and killing Jacob will be sentenced in November on a federal child pornography charge.