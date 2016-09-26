Sioux City to host city-wide walk on October 5th

Sioux City is about to prove the city's dedication to changing the health of Iowans by hosting a city-wide walk on October 5 in support of the Healthiest State Initiative's annual walk.

Sioux City's walk will kick off at noon on October 5th and will showcase the Perry Creek Trail.

Participants will meet at the Tyson Events Center and proceed to walk North on the Perry Creek Trail for approximately one mile before turning around to walk back to the Tyson Events Center; making the walk around 30 minutes.

"As a Blue Zones Community, Sioux City is proud to show our support of the Healthiest State Initiative and participate in this annual walk," said Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott. "This event complements efforts to improve our well-being and encourage a walkable community."

The Healthiest State Initiative and this year's presenting annual walk sponsor, Delta Dental of Iowa, have the goal to have an organized walk in all 99 Iowa counties. The ultimate goal is to encourage Iowans to get out and walk 30 minutes every day - an achievement that will help make Iowa the healthiest state in the nation.

"Sioux City has been a great partner and leading the way to get as many Iowans out walking on October 5," said Jami Haberl, Executive Director of the Healthiest State Initiative. "The annual walk is a simple reminder of how walking is an easy way to not only increase physical activity, but it also provides an opportunity to bring together your friends, co-workers and neighbors.