CENTSABLE HEALTH: Cauliflower "fried rice"

Cauliflower "fried rice"

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 (14 ounce) bag Mann's Cauliettes

1 Tbsp. reduced sodium soy sauce

½ Tbsp. sesame oil

½ Tbsp. grated ginger

1 Tbsp. canola oil, divided

1 large egg, beaten

1 garlic clove, minced

½ onion, diced

3 ounces broccoli florets, chopped

1 large carrot, grated

¼ cup frozen corn

¼ cup frozen peas

Sesame seeds, to garnish

Directions

In a small bowl, WHISK together soy sauce, sesame oil, and ginger; SET aside.

HEAT 1/2 tablespoon vegetable oil in a medium skillet over low heat. ADD egg and SCRAMBLE until cooked through, about 4 minutes. SET aside.

HEAT remaining e oil in a large skillet or wok over medium high heat. ADD garlic and onion to the skillet, and COOK, stirring often, until onions have become translucent, about 3-4 minutes. STIR in broccoli, carrots, corn and peas, and COOK, stirring constantly, until vegetables are tender, about 3-4 minutes.

STIR in cauliflower, eggs, green onions and soy sauce mixture. COOK, stirring constantly, until heated through and the cauliflower is tender, about 3-4 minutes.

GARNISH with sesame seeds, if desired.