Siouxland's Jewish community discusses legacy of Shimon Peres

The Jewish community, worldwide, is mourning the death of Shimon Peres.

Tuesday night, at the age of 93, the former Israeli president and prime minister, passed away after suffering a massive stroke.

Peres was seen as a face of the Jewish State, and shared a Nobel Prize for helping forge a peace deal with the Israelis and Palestinians.

One local rabbi said that Peres's influence reaches into the Jewish community of Siouxland, as well.

"He was a great visionary cause he always believed that Israel should always try and achieve peace with its neighbors," said Guy Greene, Rabbi for Beth Shalom Congregation. "So he's known both for his zealous, visionary idea that Israel should exist, but also that the possibility of peace would be very, very important for the future of Israel."

Peres's funeral is set for Friday in Jerusalem.