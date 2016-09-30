KTIV receives five Emmy Award nominations

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has released the 2016 Upper Midwest Regional Emmy Nominees.

KTIV is nominated in five categories: Best Newscast-Daytime, Best Newscast-Evening, Best Newscast-Weekend, Serious Feature News Report and Politics/Government Program.

KTIV's News 4 Today received a nomination for our coverage the morning after the Iowa Caucuses for the Blizzard that hit Siouxland on February 2, 2016.

KTIV’s Evening Newscast received a nomination for our coverage of Donald Trump's visit to Sioux City.

KTIV’s Weekend Newscast also received a nomination. The newscast on January 30, 2016 featured the USS Sioux City. The Navy's newest warship was launched from a shipyard in northern Wisconsin.

KTIV’s Sarah Te Slaaa also received a nomination for her touching story called 'The Last Ride'.

KTIV was also nominated for our political coverage. Our coverage of the Iowa Caucuses was recognized with a nomination. KTIV was live in Des Moines from two different locations, as well from polling places for Republicans and Democrats.

The Regional Emmy Awards Gala will be held in Bloomington, Minnesota October 29.