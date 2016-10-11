CENTSABLE HEALTH: Four ingredient pumpkin dip - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

CENTSABLE HEALTH: Four ingredient pumpkin dip

4 Ingredient Pumpkin Dip

By Whitney Packebush, Fareway Foods Registered Dietitian

Ingredients
1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin puree
1 (8 ounce) container cool whip
½ Tbsp. pumpkin pie spice
1 (3.4 ounce) package vanilla pudding mix
Graham crackers or ginger snaps 

