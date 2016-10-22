Electric service restored to KTIV

Electric service was restored to the KTIV Studios shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday after being interrupted at 10:25 p.m. Friday night during our late newscast.

After some investigation, the cause was found to be a break in an underground power line leading to the studios on Signal Hill off of Floyd Avenue. Utility workers then had to get a backhoe and dig a hole to access and repair the line.

A technician from MidAmerican Energy stated that about an inch of line was burned. He blamed the age of the wiring for the problem.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.