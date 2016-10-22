Electric service restored to KTIV - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Electric service restored to KTIV

Posted:
By Keith Bliven, News Director
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Electric service was restored to the KTIV Studios shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday after being interrupted at 10:25 p.m. Friday night during our late newscast.

After some investigation, the cause was found to be a break in an underground power line leading to the studios on Signal Hill off of Floyd Avenue. Utility workers then had to get a backhoe and dig a hole to access and repair the line.

A technician from MidAmerican Energy stated that about an inch of line was burned. He blamed the age of the wiring for the problem.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.