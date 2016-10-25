New on-the-go health food chain set to open Sioux City location

For those of us who are constantly seeking healthier food options on the go in Siouxland, a brand-new restaurant chain is getting ready to open a Sioux City location.

It's called Eat Fit Go.

Their mission is to provide chef-driven meals high in protein, low in sodium and with no preservatives.

To go along with its 5 existing locations in the Omaha area, the Nebraska-based chain has announced 13 new locations opening soon across Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Arizona.

Sioux City's new location can be found in the Southern Square Shopping Center and is scheduled to open sometime in November.