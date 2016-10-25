CENTSABLE HEALTH: Pumpkin Peppers - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

CENTSABLE HEALTH: Pumpkin Peppers

Pumpkin Peppers
2 cups shredded chicken
1 tsp. cumin
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. chili powder
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chiles
2 cups cooked rice
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1 (14.5 ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed 
4 orange bell peppers

Directions
Combine all ingredients, except peppers, in a large bowl and STIR to combine. REMOVE top from peppers and SET aside. CARVE out jack-o-lantern faces on peppers, if desired. FILL peppers with chicken mixture and BAKE at 350°F for 30 minutes, or until cheese is melted. 

