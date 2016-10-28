Official: American Airlines plane had 'uncontained engine failure'

CHICAGO (AP) -- The Latest on a plane fire at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago (all times local):



A federal official says an American Airlines plane attempting to take off from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport experienced an "uncontained engine failure." That is a rare, serious event in which engine parts break off and are spewed outside the engine.



The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak publicly about the investigation.



The danger of such a failure is that pieces effectively become shrapnel and can cause extensive damage to the aircraft.



Authorities say 20 passengers suffered minor injuries Friday as they used emergency chutes to evacuate the Miami-bound plane after the pilots aborted the takeoff. Airline officials originally put the number of injured at eight but later confirmed that 20 passengers were hurt. An American spokeswoman also says that one flight attendant was injured.



Chicago Deputy Fire Commissioner Timothy Sampey says the incident could have been "absolutely devastating" if it had happened after takeoff. He noted the plane was spilling a substantial amount of fuel when firefighters arrived.

-- From Associated Press writer Joan Lowy in Washington, D.C.





6:25 p.m.



A passenger aboard an American Airlines flight from Chicago to Miami that was forced to abort takeoff because of an engine-related mechanical issue says the plane was speeding down the runway when she heard an explosion.



Sarah Ahmed says after the blast she saw flames and black smoke.



Ahmed told WLS-TV (http://abc7.ws/2eNEQSe ) everyone on the right side of the aircraft jumped from their seats and moved to the left side of the aircraft. She said the plane came to a quick stop and people began demanding that the doors be opened.



Ahmed says within seconds, smoke entered the cabin and the fire was melting the windows.

4:15 p.m.



Seven passengers and a flight attendant reported minor injuries after an American Airlines aircraft caught fire and passengers were evacuated onto the runway at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.



American Airlines spokeswoman Leslie Scott says the injured were taken to a hospital to be evaluated.



Scott says Flight 383, a Boeing 767 bound for Miami, aborted a takeoff due to an engine-related mechanical issue. The 161 passengers and nine crew members were evacuated and buses took them to an airport terminal. Scott says the passengers will be placed on another flight to Miami this evening.



National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Keith Holloway says the board will conduct an investigation into the incident, with investigators expected to arrive on the scene Friday evening.



NBC CHICAGO 5 - An incident involving an American Airlines plane prompted a major emergency response at O'Hare International Airport, authorities said.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration American Airlines Flight 383 departed from O'Hare and was headed to Miami when it blew a tire. The pilots aborted the takeoff and passengers deplaned via a chute.

American Airlines said the plane experienced an engine malfunction, however.

No injuries were immediately reported but smoke and fire could be seen at the airport just after 2:30 p.m. There were 161 passengers and nine crew member on the plane, the airlines said.

The FAA has reported that a runway was closed at the airport due to a "disabled aircraft." Delays were expected.

Chicago fire officials reported an emergency at the scene, saying "aircraft down at O'Hare."

The incident prompted an extra-alarm response.

Further details weren't immediately available.