CENTSABLE HEALTH: Winter squash

Acorn and butternut squash are in full supply this time of year. These nutrition-packed fruits offer a surplus of nutrients and are incredibly versatile. Winter squash are fat free, cholesterol free and sodium free, yet are rich in vitamin C, fiber, potassium, magnesium, vitamin A and antioxidants. Try experimenting with your acorn or butternut squash by adding it to soup, pizza, lasagna or gratin. You can also roast, mash, bake, make squash fries or combine them with garlic, beans and corn. What about dessert? Winter squash can be baked with dried fruit and nuts or baked with sugar and topped with Greek yogurt and walnut halves.

How to select: select one that is heavy for its size and free from soft spots or cracks

How to store: store in cool, dry, dark place for up to 3 months.