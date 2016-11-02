UPDATE: Shooting suspect surrenders to authorities; officers identified

UPDATE:

Police say a man suspected in the killings to two Des Moines area officers surrendered to a state Department of Natural Resources officer.



Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek says Scott Michael Greene flagged down the officer Wednesday morning in rural Dallas County, west of Des Moines, and presented his identification.



He was taken into custody and is now being treated at a Des Moines hospital.



Greene is suspected in the shooting deaths of Urbandale officer Justin Martin, with the force since 2015, and Sgt. Anthony "Tony" Beminio, who joined the department in Des Moines in 2005.



Martin was single. Beminio was married with children.



Parizek says Greene is suspected in the killings but hasn't yet been charged.

Previous Story:

Previous Story:

Previous Story:

Police in Des Moines, Iowa, say two officers have been shot and killed in ambush-style attacks.

The Des Moines Police Department said in a news release that the shootings took place early Wednesday. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at about 1:06 a.m. and found an Urbandale Police Department officer who had been shot.

Des Moines officers responded to assist. About 20 minutes later, a Des Moines officer was found shot. Both officers have died.

Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said Wednesday that authorities are developing suspect information but there was nothing that authorities were ready to share with the public.



Parizek was emotional during a news conference. He says there is "clearly danger" right now for police officers in the area because the officers were gunned down while sitting in their cars doing nothing wrong. He says the department has doubled up its officers to better protect them.

