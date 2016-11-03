Polk County man accused of stealing over $10,000 of lottery scratch tickets

A man has been accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of Iowa lottery scratch tickets while working at a store in Polk County.

According to court records 27-year-old Matthew Hinrichs, of Bondurant, is charged with lottery ticket theft or forgery.

His next court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10.

According to a criminal complaint, Hinrichs was fired after being caught stealing the tickets from Brick Street Market in Bondurant, where he'd worked since 2014.

In the complaint he claimed the winnings from those tickets at other retail locations.