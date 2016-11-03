Polk County man accused of stealing over $10,000 of lottery scra - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Polk County man accused of stealing over $10,000 of lottery scratch tickets

Posted:

A man has been accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of Iowa lottery scratch tickets while working at a store in Polk County.

According to court records  27-year-old Matthew Hinrichs, of Bondurant, is charged with lottery ticket theft or forgery.

His next court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10.

According to a criminal complaint, Hinrichs was fired after being caught stealing the tickets from Brick Street Market in Bondurant, where he'd worked since 2014.

In the complaint he claimed the winnings from those tickets at other retail locations.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.