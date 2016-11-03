What's Cookin'?: Big Breakfast for Veterans - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

What's Cookin'?: Big Breakfast for Veterans

Posted:

Today for "What's Cookin'?" is Hy-Vee Dietitian Alisha Thompson.
On the menu is a big breakfast for veterans in Siouxland.

 VANILLA FRUIT DIP
> 32 ounces vanilla greek or low-fat yogurt
> 8 ounces cool whip lite
> 3 2/5 ounces vanilla instant pudding
> - combine all ingredients in medium bowl, mix thoroughly, serve chilled

 FRUIT KABOBS

> Fruits of choice
> Bamboo skewers
> - rinse fruits and prepare as needed
> - Using one piece of fruit at a time, gently pierce fruit with skewer and repeat until your skewer is filled

