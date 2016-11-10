CENTSABLE HEALTH: Ten diabetic "superfoods"

What is diabetes?



Diabetes is a disorder of carbohydrate metabolism; caused by a defect in insulin production or your body's response to insulin (Insulin is a hormone that is responsible for glucose metabolism).

Everyone needs carbs for energy and it is even more important for individuals with diabetes to monitor their carbohydrates and eat them consistently throughout the day.



1. You can eat all food that you love, you just have to monitor your carb intake

2. It is important to include carbohydrates in every meal and snack in order to keep your blood sugar consistent



The American Diabetes Associated has identified ten diabetes Superfoods

Berries

Sweet potatoes

Dark leafy greens

Citrus

Milk and yogurt

Tomatoes

Nuts

Fish containing omega 3s

Whole grains

Beans

These ten Superfoods have a low glycemic index (don't cause a quick spike in blood sugar), contain nutrients lacking in the typical American diet (calcium, potassium, fiber, magnesium, vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E), and they also help with cc-morbidities associated with diabetes, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and impaired vision.



Berries: antioxidants, vitamins and fiber. They may also help protect your vision

Sweet potatoes: more fiber and vitamin A than white potatoes

Dark leafy greens: low in calories and carbohydrates

Citrus: fiber and vitamin C

Nuts, namely almonds: have been shown by the Journal of Nutrition to improve post meal blood sugars

Tomatoes: vitamin C, iron, vitamin E. They can also improve blood pressure and vision

Fish with omega 3s: can help lower cholesterol,TG and high blood pressure when eaten in place in saturated fat sources

Whole grains: more fiber and nutrients, lower glycemic index

Beans: fiber, potassium and protein. Beans are the only food in two food groups (vegetable and protein)