CENTSABLE HEALTH: Ten diabetic "superfoods"

By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
What is diabetes?


Diabetes is a disorder of carbohydrate metabolism; caused by a defect in insulin production or your body's response to insulin (Insulin is a hormone that is responsible for glucose metabolism).
Everyone needs carbs for energy and it is even more important for individuals with diabetes to monitor their carbohydrates and eat them consistently throughout the day.


1. You can eat all food that you love, you  just have to monitor your carb intake
2. It is important to include carbohydrates in every meal and snack in order to keep your blood sugar consistent 


The American Diabetes Associated has identified ten diabetes Superfoods
Berries
Sweet potatoes
Dark leafy greens
Citrus
Milk and yogurt
Tomatoes
Nuts
Fish containing omega 3s
Whole grains
Beans 

These ten Superfoods have a low glycemic index (don't cause a quick spike in blood sugar), contain nutrients lacking in the typical American diet (calcium, potassium, fiber, magnesium, vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E), and they also help with cc-morbidities associated with diabetes, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and impaired vision.


Berries: antioxidants, vitamins and fiber. They may also help protect your vision
Sweet potatoes: more fiber and vitamin A than white potatoes
Dark leafy greens: low in calories and carbohydrates
Citrus: fiber and vitamin C
Nuts, namely almonds: have been shown by the Journal of Nutrition to improve post meal blood sugars
Tomatoes: vitamin C, iron, vitamin E. They can also improve blood pressure and vision
Fish with omega 3s: can help lower cholesterol,TG and high blood pressure when eaten in place in saturated fat sources
Whole grains: more fiber and nutrients, lower glycemic index
Beans: fiber, potassium and protein. Beans are the only food in two food groups (vegetable and protein)

