UPDATE: Early morning accident sends Hinton man to the hospital

One person went to the hospital with injuries described as serious after the collision of a Sioux City transit bus and an SUV in Sioux City, early Tuesday morning.

Police said the bus was northbound on Business Highway 75, turning left onto Outer Drive when it collided with a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe.

The SUV rolled over, ending up on its side.

The driver of the Tahoe has been identified by police as 26-year-old Chad Plante of Hinton.

The transit bus was empty at the time of the accident.

The accident happened about 5:45 a.m.

Outer Drive was closed between Business 75 and Floyd Boulevard.

Business 75 southbound was also closed from 41st Street to outer drive while the accident site was cleaned up.

The Sioux City Fire Department mechanically extricated Plante from his vehicle and transported him by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center.

Officials with Mercy said Plante is in critical condition.