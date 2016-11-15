UPDATE: Isaiah Mothershed sentenced Tuesday morning in shooting of Sioux City police officer

Update:

A judge has sentenced Isaiah Mothershed to up 50 years behind bars.

"I guess I would just like to say that God knows the truth and God will give me justice," Isaiah Mothershed.

Those were 19-year-old Mothershed's last words before Judge Steven Andreasen sentenced him at the Woodbury County Courthouse Tuesday morning.

"One indeterminate term not to exceed 50 years, the mandatory minimum term of incarceration of 35 years," said Andreasen.

Mothershed was found guilty last month of two counts of attempted murder and four counts of first-degree robbery.

But in court, Mothershed's father described a much different person than the one described in the violent incident.

"Isaiah is a very smart individual," said Theodore Mothershed, Isaiah Mothershed's father. "He has plenty of ambitions and goals that he needs and wants to put together."

"He's a young man," he said. "I don't think he should be thrown, have his life thrown away without giving it a chance."

Before the judge made his decision, we heard a statement from Sioux City Police Officer Ryan Moritz.

Early on the morning of February 7th witnesses say Mothershed, who was handcuffed, pulled a gun from the couch where he was sitting inside the Valley Park Apartments.

Mothershed then shot Officer Moritz in the leg.

"I know that his attack on me was not personal since I've never dealt with Mr. Mothershed prior to that morning," said Moritz. "I find myself struggling with the reasoning that was going on in his head when he decided to pull that gun out and try to kill me. Is it because he hates cops? Was he trying to make a name for himself? Nobody will ever know."

A judge also sentenced Mothershed for a string of robberies, involving other teens, dating back to January 29th.

Those robberies, and the investigation, led police to the apartment where they found Mothershed on February 7th.

Andreasen says the 50 years he sentenced Mothershed to will provide him time to rehabilitate while keeping the community safe.

Under Iowa law, Mothershed must serve at least 35 years of his 50-year sentence.

The judge ruled that time already served will go towards his sentence.

