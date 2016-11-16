Organizations come together to benefit Goodwill of the Great Plains Shoe & Mitten Party

For more than 20 years, the Sioux City Noon Sertoma Club has put their stamp on the Goodwill of the Great Plains Shoe and Mitten Party.

"The Sertoma Club puts together a bag of treats for the kids that they are given after they have gone through the line and gotten their shoes and mittens," said Richard Hettinger, Sioux City Noon Sertoma Board Member.

Members get together a day or so before the party to assemble 12 to 15-hundred bags.

Some of the items are purchased by the Sertoma members, others are donated by organizations in the community. Inside the goodie bags are a number of treats like candies, cookies, and an apple to balance the sweetness.

"We always tell them to share with their brothers and sisters that didn't get to come to the event," said Hettinger.

Hettinger says the Shoe and Mitten party is filled with joy not only for kids but for the volunteers as well.

"I remember one young boy standing there and we're giving him the bag of treats and he looks up at his dad and said, "Dad these don't hurt my feet," and I mean that's just really moving when you have things like that happen," said Hettinger.

Hettinger explains the Shoe and Mitten party is an event that will leave you smiling.

"The level of excitement that the kids bring to it rubs off on us," said Hettinger, "You can't have a bad time giving a bag of treats to kids."

Friday, November 18 is the annual KTIV Hat and Mitten Drive to benefit Goodwill of the Great Plains.

KTIV will be Live at both Goodwill locations in Sioux City to help collect hats, socks, mittens - as well as - monetary donations.



If you can't make it to the Goodwill locations, you can also donate online. A gift of $25 will assure one child receives brand new winter wear and shoes. Donate today! https://my.goodwillgreatplains.org/checkout/donation?eid=102006



We appreciate your support! The benefit is a way for residents to help collect essential winter items for children in need.