Thanksgiving travel on the rise

AAA projects that 48.7 million Americans will travel this Thanksgiving.

If you're planning a Thanksgiving trip, you won't be traveling alone.

New numbers from AAA predict close to 49 million people will travel more than 50 miles from home over the holiday.

That's an increase of nearly a million people over 2015, despite a recent uptick in prices at the pump.

Still, the cost of gas is at historically low levels, fueling the surge in holiday road trips.

Air travel is up as well, although the average round trip ticket will cost you $205 more than last year.

AAA found the top five Thanksgiving destinations according to are Las Vegas, San Francisco, San Diego, Orlando and New York.

"I think it's definitely people taking the time they have off work. They are actually planning their vacation for the year," says AAA's Tamara Johnson.

