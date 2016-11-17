Wintry weather moves in Thursday night

***Winter Storm Warning for Holt, Lincoln Counties Thursday night into Friday***



***Winter Weather Advisory for Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Cedar, Yankton, Clay, & Lyon Counties from Early Friday into Friday Evening***



After an unseasonably warm day yesterday, temps will be a bit cooler Thursday as winds start to switch out of the N/NE as the system we've been talking about all week gets closer to Siouxland. Clouds will be thick out ahead of it today and that will also keep temps a little cooler. Highs look to top out in the lower 60s for many of us, with cooler conditions to the west. Moisture will begin to overspread the area tonight with a the t-showers mixing with and changing to snow the further west you travel. The changeover from rain to snow will continue into Friday morning for the rest of the area but it continues to look like northwestern Siouxland will see the heaviest of the snow with some 2 to 4-inch amounts possible up that way. Higher amounts of 3-6" are possible in the Winter Storm warned areas though. It will also be very windy and a lot colder as the winds will likely be gusting between 40 and 50 miles per hour. High pressure builds in behind the storm as is pulls away leaving in its wake quiet and sunny conditions through the weekend. Temperatures look to warm back towards 50° Sunday and Monday with our next chance of rain not arriving until Tuesday. A wintry mix is possible Tuesday night into early Wednesday as colder air works its way into the viewing area.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Previous update from Wednesday night:

***Winter Storm Watch for Holt, Lincoln, and Lyon Counties Thursday night into Friday***



It's been nice enough lately, but today ended warmer than the previous 9 days as Sioux City hit a big 72 degrees, just 3 degrees from our record high. Changes are now getting close, though. Clouds will be on the increase tonight and we may even see some areas of fog form. Thursday is then expected to be mostly cloudy and cooler as highs will be right around 60 degrees. Thursday night brings in a chance of showers and thunderstorms as the rain will start to turn to snow in western Siouxland. The changeover from rain to snow will continue into Friday morning for the rest of the area but it continues to look like northwestern Siouxland will see the heaviest of the snow with some 2 to 4 inch amounts possible up that way. That's why Holt, Lincoln, and Lyon counties in our area are in a Winter Storm Watch from Thursday night into Friday. It will also be very windy and a lot colder as the winds will likely be gusting between 40 and 50 miles per hour. The precipitation and wind go away for the weekend but the chill will stay with us as Saturday's highs will only be around 40 degrees. Better warming moves in from Sunday into early next week when highs will mainly be in the upper 40s. Tuesday could bring us another chance of some light rain.

Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers