DONATE: KTIV Hat & Mitten Drive

We're getting our first taste of winter today. Which means it's time to bundle up!

Some Siouxland kids don't have the things they need to stay warm.

KTIV's Hat and Mitten Drive hopes to give those kids what they need.



The "KTIV Hat and Mitten Drive for Goodwill of the Great Plains" is underway Friday at all Goodwill store locations in Siouxland.

This is the 75th year Goodwill has been providing kids in need with new shoes, mittens, socks and hats, essential wear during our cold Midwest winters.

The annual Shoe and Mitten Party in Sioux City will be held in December and we're out today to make sure Goodwill has enough donations to provide for all the children who need these items.

So, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., stop on out at the Goodwill store on West 4th Street or the one at Eastgate Shopping Center on Gordon Drive and make a donation.



$25 will assure one child will receive a new pair of shoes, socks, a hat and mittens.



Or if you prefer, you can donate those new items.



Last year, hundreds children ages five to 12 received these items throughout the Goodwill of the Great Plains territory, which includes parts of Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota and all of South Dakota.

If you can't make it to the Goodwill locations, you can also donate online. A gift of $25 will assure one child receives brand new winter wear and shoes. Donate today! https://my.goodwillgreatplains.org/checkout/donation?eid=102006