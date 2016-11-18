MidAmerican Energy works to restore power in Siouxland - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

MidAmerican Energy works to restore power in Siouxland

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The snowfall and high winds caused some power outages around Siouxland.

MidAmerican Energy is reporting on their website "We are experiencing numerous outages in our service territories. The outages are primarily due to high winds. At this time, there is no estimated time of restoration for all customers affected by this weather system. MidAmerican crews and contract crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. We understand the importance of the service we provide and appreciate your patience as we continue our efforts to restore service."

At the height of the outage this morning, MidAmerican reported more than 2,500 customers in Sioux City Without power on its outage map

To report an outage call: 888-427-5632.

