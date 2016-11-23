South Dakota officials urge safety over Thanksgiving holiday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Dakota officials urge safety over Thanksgiving holiday

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

South Dakota's Department of Public Safety is urging state residents to drive safely over the Thanksgiving holiday, and to be careful with fires.
   
Highway Safety Director Lee Axdahl and Highway Patrol Col. Craig Price are reminding motorists to buckle up, obey speed limits and drive sober.
   
State Fire Marshal Paul Merriman says Thanksgiving is a peak day for home cooking fires. He says people should take precautions in the kitchen, and also make sure their homes have working smoke alarms.
 

