Sioux City firefighters respond to fire at Darling International

Fire crews arrived on the scene of Darling International on Murray Street around 9:00 a.m. Monday.



According to Deputy Fire Marshal Ryan Collins said they found an electrical fire inside the walls of the processing plant.



Darling makes common items and turns them into reusable ingredients.



Lt. Collins said walls had to be knocked down so fire rescuers could reach and put out the fire.



The cause of the fire is due to electrical wiring.



The fire was noticed when a video camera screen was foggy. An employee went to check it out and noticed the fire, calling 9-1-1 immediately.



Employees were able to get out of the building safely. No one was working in the area where the fire started. Minimal damage was done.



E5, T3 on scene in the 1900 blk of Murray for a fire alarm: confirmed fire. E6, E3, T1, C19 on 2nd alarm. #sux911 — SC Fire Rescue (@SIOUX_CITY_FIRE) December 1, 2016