UPDATE: Body of construction worker recovered from building collapse in downtown Sioux Falls, SD

UPDATE:

The body of a construction worker has been recovered from the collapsed building at 10th Street and Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls.

"Our firefighters were hoping for the best and they put 110 percent hoping for the best. It's sad, and we're more sad for the family who has really taken the brunt of this. Our firefighters just wanted to have the best outcome for the family in this. We saved one person but we weren't able to save the other. So it was sad for us," said Sideras.

Previously:

One person has been found alive after a building collapse in South Dakota.



Fire officials say 22-year-old Emily Fodness and her dog was pulled from the rubble.



She was taken to the hospital where her condition is unknown.



Officials say there is a second person trapped in the debris, but have been unable to locate him.



They say scent canines are being brought to the scene to assist with the rescue.



The building -- formerly known as the Copper Lounge -- was under construction with plans to put in a drug store when it collapsed.



Officials say the area remains unsafe and will be closed off through the weekend.



The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

PREVIOUSLY:

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue crews continue to release information on the building collapse at 10th Street and Phillips Avenue Friday morning.

Officials say one of the two people trapped has been identified as a tenant of the building. She was rescued shortly after 1 p.m. They say the other person trapped under the debris is a construction worker. It is less clear to crews at this time where he’s located inside the building.

Crews have blocked off Phillips Ave. between 9th and 11th Streets, as well as 10th St. from 2nd Ave. to Main Ave. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue tweeted that these sections are closed “indefinitely,” and that sidewalk barricades are also expected to last through the weekend or longer. The structure that collapsed is still considered unstable.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Chief Jim Sideras says crews are specially trained for building collapse situations and multiple teams are on site. Sideras says materials like nails and glass are only some risks present. Gas and electricity connections can also pose threats. Temperature is also a concern, with those trapped at risk for hypothermia.

The building, formerly The Copper Lounge, was under construction, with plans to replace the lounge with a Lewis Drug in the spring of 2017.



Previous update: Crews are on the scene of a collapsed building in Downtown Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The building is the former Copper Lounge located at 10th and Phillips. Debris has spilled out into the street.

Phillips Avenue and 10th Street are closed. The collapse happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Barricades are up to keep the public a safe distance away from the area. Street/sidewalk closures could last through the weekend or longer.

Chief Jim Sideris confirms two people are trapped inside the building. One has made contact with a relative by cell phone.

Two Individuals trapped inside still being searched for. They've made contact with a woman inside who was a resident in an apt. @KDLTNews pic.twitter.com/iW3M2V9jgD — Jack Eble (@Jack_Eble_KDLT) December 2, 2016

Scene of structure collapse of Copper Lounge in Downtown Sioux Falls. @KDLTNews #KDLTNews pic.twitter.com/eYxFhyutjC — Jack Eble (@Jack_Eble_KDLT) December 2, 2016

