12 Days of Holiday Trivia begins December 7

The At-Home Players for the “12 Days of Holiday Trivia” on KTIV News 4 Today have been picked. Thanks to all who registered.



Starting December 7, Al, Michelle, and T.J. will play for three viewers each day.



They’ll be answering Holiday Trivia questions and if you’re an at-home player you win, (even if they get the answer wrong). So it's a win-win.



Watch News 4 Today around 6:15 a.m. each day to hear the question and play along on Facebook or Twitter.



Around 6:45 a.m., we'll reveal the answer on News 4 Today.