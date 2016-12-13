ARCHIVE STORY: Mistrial declared in Elias Wanatee trial after hung jury

The judge in the Elias Wanatee murder trial has declared a hung jury.

After 11 hours of deliberation, the members of the jury informed the judge they could not reach a unanimous verdict.

The jurors told the judge that they wouldn't be able to reach a unanimous decision in the trial even if they were given more time.



Forty-seven-year-old Wanatee was charged with 1st Degree Murder in the February 17 stabbing death of 50-year-old Vernon Mace.



Other than not guilty, the lowest charge that the jury could have convicted Wanatee of was assault.

The highest would have been first-degree murder.

The new trial date for Wanatee is scheduled for February 28.

