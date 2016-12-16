Storm Lake declares Snow Emergency - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Storm Lake declares Snow Emergency

By Keith Bliven, News Director
STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) -

With the incoming cold temperatures and snow coming along with it, the City of Storm Lake has declared a Snow Emergency from December 16 until December 19.

During a Snow Emergency the following regulations are in affect:

•          Parking is NOT ALLOWED on streets in residential areas of Storm Lake between the hours of 10:00PM and 6:00AM

•          Parking is NOT ALLOWED on streets in the Central Business District between the hours of 2:00AM and 6:00AM

•          Parking is NOT ALLOWED in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot B and Lot D

Overnight parking in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot A and Lot C is allowed during a snow emergency.

Vehicles found to be in violation of the City’s snow policy may be ticketed and/or towed.

For more information please visit the City of Storm Lake web page at www.stormlake.org/snowemergency.

