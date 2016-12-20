Healthbeat 4: Tips for healthy skin in the winter

For many Americans, the cold winter weather can leave your skin feeling dull, dry and flaky. Dermatologist say the cause stems from low humidity in our air.

"The air is very dry, especially indoors when you heat up dry air even more so, the humidity which is also called the relative humidity will go down," said Dr. Raymond Kuwahara, dermatologist.

According to Dr. Kuwahara there are many ways to keep our skin healthy during the winter months.

"One method is to use a gentle cleanser in the shower, another is to use lukewarm water and don't stay in the shower so long, maybe 10 to 15 minutes," said Dr. Kuwahara.

Also, using a moisturizer two to three times per day can help carry your summer glow into winter.

"There's lotions, creams and ointment. ointment are much more greasy such as Vaseline, they work they're inexpensive but they're cosmetically less elegant. Creams such as CeraVe, Cetaphil more creamy more white in appearance they rub in, disappear and look better on the skin," said Dr. Kuwahara.

While our skin is mostly covered in the winter, dermatologists still urge folks to wear sunscreen.

"Especially if you work outdoors or drive a lot, there are daily moisturizing facial products with SPF 15 or greater." said Dr. Kuwahara.

Other tips include drinking plenty of water and not wearing coarse or wool fabrics on the skin.

Dermatologists recommend wearing 100% cotton fabric under the layer of coarse fabrics.

