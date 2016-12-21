Snow possible Thursday night into Friday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Snow possible Thursday night into Friday

By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
    A good day of melting took place yesterday thanks to temps well into the 40s across much of Siouxland. Today will be almost an exact repeat of Tuesday with highs again in the 40s with a good deal of sunshine. We will start the day rather cloudy though due to a cold frontal passage. This will keep the breeze around out of the NW with wind gusts possibly over 30 mph. Cooler air will filter in tonight allowing lows to dip back closer to average.
Most neighborhoods will fall into the middle to lower teens under partly cloudy skies. High pressure holds strong heading into Thursday with abundant sunshine expected throughout the day.

Tomorrow will be above average once again, with highs topping out near that 40 degree mark. A weak wave of moisture scoots by Thursday night which could spark up some light snow which could linger into our Friday AM but we're expecting little to no accumulation. Our next major system moves in just in time for the holiday weekend with this one looking a little less wintry. S/SW flow will pump back in warmth ahead of the cold front which will make for mostly a rain event. The precipitation does look to start out as a mix Saturday night but quickly changes to rain early Christmas Day as temps warm. We could see a few snowflakes mix in on the backside as the moisture pulls out Christmas night. Temperatures then plummet behind the front with highs back near freezing expected Monday into Tuesday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

