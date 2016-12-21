Sioux City firefighters face two fires at the same home

Sioux City firefighters called to the same home twice in just over a week.

First responders found a fire in the living room at the home located at 1900 West 1st Street on Wednesday morning.

One person inside made it out safely before any crews arrived.

The fire was caused by a space heater.

However, there wasn't even suppose to be anyone living in the house.

That's because last Tuesday they found a small fire.

Someone used a metal can as a source of heat because all the utilities were shut off.

The city red-tagged the home until the utilities could be connected.

The space heater was powered by an extension court plugged in at neighbor's house.

Officials say the home ended up with moderate fire damage.

This is the same location where Elias Wanatee is accused of stabbing and killing 50-year-old Vernon Mace of Sioux City. He's scheduled to go to trial on February 28, 2017 after a judge declared a mistrial in his first first-degree murder trial. The jury couldn't some up with a verdict.