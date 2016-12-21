VandeBerg to return to Hawkeyes in 2017

Matt VandeBerg has been granted a medical hardship waiver for a fifth year of eligibility and will return to the Iowa football team in 2017.

The University of Iowa Athletics Department announced Wednesday that senior wide receiver Matt VandeBerg has been granted a medical hardship waiver for a fifth year of eligibility and will return to the Iowa football team in 2017.

The waiver request was submitted by the University of Iowa and approved by the Big Ten Conference, which has the authority to approve any medical hardship waiver requests that meet NCAA requirements.

"We are excited to receive the official news on Matt returning for the 2017 season," said UI head football coach Kirk Ferentz. "Matt is a veteran and a proven leader. His presence within our program, both on and off the field, for the next year will be a valuable addition."

VandeBerg, a native of Brandon, South Dakota, led the Hawkeyes in receptions (19), receiving yards (284), and receiving touchdowns (3) before sustaining a season-ending foot injury on Sept. 26.

He appeared in four games in 2016 and has appeared in 41 games since his freshman season in 2013. He had eight receptions in 2013, 14 catches in 2014, and led Iowa with 65 catches and 703 receiving yards as a junior in 2015.

His career totals include 106 receptions, 1,302 receiving yards, and eight receiving touchdowns. His receptions totals tie for 19th and his receiving yards rank 27th in program history.

The Hawkeyes open the 2017 season hosting Wyoming on Sept. 2 at Kinnick Stadium.