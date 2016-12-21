Big Ox Energy odor issue has cost nearly $336,000, expense report says

The odor issue in South Sioux City that has left dozens of residents out of their homes for weeks now has cost nearly $336,000.

That's according to an expense report from the city that shows how much residents have been reimbursed while several have been led to stay in local hotels.

So far it has cost nearly $336,000 since early November to find ways to prevent the odors and keep residents safe from Hydrogen Sulfide as the city and Big Ox look for answers.

Residents in the affected neighborhoods began receiving a foul smell in their homes.

The plant was emitting Hydrogen Sulfide gases from a sewer line that ran under dozens of South Sioux City homes.

A force main break was put into place to isolate the industrial waste from the residential sewer line.

But, some residents are still unable to live in their homes and stay in hotels.

The city, Big Ox and residents meet weekly to see where to go from here as they continue testing homes for Hydrogen Sulfide.

According to a report from the city of South Sioux City, since November 5th, the document shows there has been nearly $34,000 in reimbursements through December 16th.

There has also been about $6,800 labeled as "meals" in the report and $10,200 in gift cards from Big Ox.

We went to City Hall Wednesday to speak with City Administrator Lance Hedquist. He told KTIV the mayor has requested that he not speak with media Wednesday. Hedquist said he would speak with us Thursday. We also reached out to Mayor Rod Koch for comment but haven't received a call back.