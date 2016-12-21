Denison native Scherff makes first Pro Bowl

When you're a first round draft pick like Brandon Scherff, you're expected to be great. The Denison, Iowa, native and Washington Redskins guard has made his first Pro Bowl. The honor comes in just his second season.

Scherff was the fifth overall pick in the 2015 draft, after a great career at Iowa. He has started every game for Washington over the last two years.

Scherff is part of an offensive line that has given up the third fewest sacks in the NFL and has gained over six yards per play this season.

He won the Outland Trophy as a senior with the Hawkeyes, tackle but switched to guard in the NFL. Whatever the position, Scherff's work ethic hasn't changed.

"I just try to work by butt off each and every day and do what coach Callahan asks," said Scherff. "It wouldn't have happened without the help of my teammates and all the guys up front so I'm appreciative of them. Any time you can cross one of those goals off your list, but obviously you want to win so that's what we want to do these next two games. We want to take one game at a time first and come in and improve off of what we didn't do last week."

Washington had four players make the Pro Bowl, which is January 29 in Orlando. The Redskins are 7-6-1 and visit the Bears Saturday.