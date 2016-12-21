A couple rain & snow chances enter the forecast

We had another mild day which meant a lot of melting snow again across Siouxland, but we saw very gusty winds that exceeded 40 miles per hour at times.

The wind will settle down tonight and tomorrow will be much calmer with only slightly cooler temperatures as we still top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

A little system is going to move through the Midwest giving us a slight chance of some light snow Thursday night into Friday morning and then a little rain may try to mix in as we warm up some on Friday.

This system isn't as big as the system that's going to move in for Christmas Day though.

That system is still expected to lay most of its snow down across the Dakotas and Minnesota but Siouxland could see a mix of precipitation Saturday night that could include a little freezing drizzle.

As the morning warms up on Sunday, any mix will just turn to rain across the region and southern Siouxland could even hear some thunderstorms.

With the rain, it will be windy and mild with highs in the upper 40s.

As conditions cool Sunday night, northern Siouxland could see a little snow mix in with the rain but by then the heaviest of precipitation will be moving north.

Conditions then turn colder by Monday with highs near 30 degrees and the wind will still be gusty.

We'll see a little warming from Tuesday into Wednesday as we keep those days dry.