Christensen Sentenced to 50 years behind bars

Lee Christensen who was charged with 2nd degree murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Thomas Bortvit was sentenced to 50 years behind bars.

THE 20-year-old was convicted in July. He will be eligible for parole after 35 years.

Friends and family members poured into the courtroom to hear the sentencing. Matching T-shirts and posters united their solidarity, as they patiently but tensely waited for the outcome.

Bortvit's dad, mom and sister spoke to the judge, courtroom and specifically to the man convicted of killing their loved one.

"You sit here as clueless and as careless as you did a year ago, shooting him to take his life is not o-k, said Brittany Bortvit."

While family members could barely hold back tears as they spoke, Christensen remained stoic. Something the victim's sister says he has done the entire time.

"I remember when I was giving my testimony and I looked him in the eye and he had no emotion, he could stare you right in the eye and have no facial expression, he doesn't have any remorse and he doesn't care about what he did." said Brittany Bortvit," the victim's sister.

Family members say they still have questions but they must move on. But while the trial was about Christensen, this moment, this day was for the family.

"What was memorable today is that it was finally the opportunity for the family to explain not only to the judge and defendant but the community at large how this crime has impacted them and then changed their lives forever." said Coleman McAllister, assistant Iowa Attorney General.

Christensen will also have to pay $150,000 in restitution, $27,000 to the crime fund, and all court costs.

T-shirts are being sold to raise money for a scholarship in his name.