Sioux City pizza joint announces opening of new location in Morn - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City pizza joint announces opening of new location in Morningside

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A popular Siouxland pizza joint have decided to add a new location in Sioux City's Morningside area.

The owners of Townhouse Pizza and Lounge have announced the opening of their new restaurant, The Wheelhouse Bar & Grill.

The new location will be located at 4501 Southern Hills Drive in the Southern Square Shopping Center.

It was previously a PC Warehouse.

Management says the sports bar will have its same familiar menu of pizza, wings and more.

The Wheelhouse Bar & Grill is set to open sometime in mid-March of 2017.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.