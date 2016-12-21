Sioux City pizza joint announces opening of new location in Morningside

A popular Siouxland pizza joint have decided to add a new location in Sioux City's Morningside area.

The owners of Townhouse Pizza and Lounge have announced the opening of their new restaurant, The Wheelhouse Bar & Grill.

The new location will be located at 4501 Southern Hills Drive in the Southern Square Shopping Center.

It was previously a PC Warehouse.

Management says the sports bar will have its same familiar menu of pizza, wings and more.

The Wheelhouse Bar & Grill is set to open sometime in mid-March of 2017.