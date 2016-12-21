First glass recycling receptacle arrives at new Sioux City locat - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

First glass recycling receptacle arrives at new Sioux City location

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Starting on January 1st, glass will no longer be accepted in curbside pick-up in Sioux City.

Instead, residents will have five new locations to recycle.

One of the bins from the city's partner Ripple Glass was dropped off at the Hy-Vee on Sergeant Road location, Wednesday.

These large purple containers will be outside of Hy-Vee's on Gordon Drive and Hamilton Boulevard.

Plus, the containers will be at two Fareway locations at Indian Hills Drive and Riverside.

People can still drop-off glass for recycling at the 28th Street Convenience Center.

