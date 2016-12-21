Sioux City shelter feeds homeless on Homeless Persons' Remembrance Day

On this first day of winter, a reminder of the potential danger of cold conditions, especially for those who don't have a place to live.

The Warming Shelter in Sioux City held a vigil in honor of Homeless Memorial Day, as well as letting everyone inside for a hot meal.

Mercy Medical Center and the Warming Shelter work together to try and help the homeless stay warm and safe from the bitter cold.

One Mercy official says the hospital would prefer to help the homeless in this way, instead of at their facility.

"If we don't be proactive in reaching out to the community, we'll end up having people in the ER due to frostbite and being out in the cold," said Mercy Medical Center's Community Outreach Coordinator, Jerry Hernandez.

The Warming Shelter is opens its doors at 4:00pm everyday and closes at 8:00am the next morning.