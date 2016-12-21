Family rescued from rooftop of burning Morningside home Wednesday night

A Morningside family was rescued from the rooftop of their burning home by Sioux City Fire Department on Wednesday.

The fire broke out around 7 p.m. Wednesday night at 3800 Garretson Avenue near Eppley Auditorium.

According to Sioux City Fire Rescue, the fire was caused by an overloaded electrical circuit.

It started in the front entry way of the house so a mother and her three kids couldn't get out.

They headed to the second floor balcony, where they were trapped until fire crews arrived.

"They were able to get a ground ladder off and with the assistance of a few PD officers we got the occupants down and we pulled a tack line into the first floor, found a fire in the entryway going up the second floor stairwell." said Dan Cougill, Sioux Fire Department.

There were no injuries reported.

Fire officials on the scene tells News 4 the home sustained about $10,000 worth of damage.

The structure is considered to have moderate fire damage and has been red-tagged.