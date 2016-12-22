Kind World Foundation, Goodwill join forces to warm the homeless this season

The Kind World Foundation and Goodwill of the Great Plains joining forces to keep the homeless warm this holiday season.



This winter the groups are helping supply warm clothing to the homeless.

Joan Waitt through the foundation has committed $10,000 to the project, with Goodwill contributing $2,500.



The group's hope to raise an additional $10,000 to match Waitt's donation.



They are encouraging residents to help by giving money to the project.



Donations can be made online at www.goodwillgreatplains.org or at the Goodwill Administrative Building at 3100 West 4th Street.