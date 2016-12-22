Kind World Foundation, Goodwill join forces to warm the homeless - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Kind World Foundation, Goodwill join forces to warm the homeless this season

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Kind World Foundation and Goodwill of the Great Plains joining forces to keep the homeless warm this holiday season. 

This winter the groups are helping supply warm clothing to the homeless.

Joan Waitt through the foundation has committed $10,000 to the project, with Goodwill contributing $2,500.

The group's hope to raise an additional $10,000 to match Waitt's donation. 

They are encouraging residents to help by giving money to the project.

Donations can be made online at  www.goodwillgreatplains.org or at the Goodwill Administrative Building at 3100 West 4th Street.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.