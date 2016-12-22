F&M Bank donates $1,200 to Heartland Counseling Services

A Siouxland bank is giving a boost to Heartland Counseling Services.



Employees of F&M Bank in South Sioux City presented a $1,200 check to the organization.



They raised the money by wearing jeans on the last Friday of each month.



The bank then matches those funds, with the employees choosing the organization to donate the money too.



In previous years, the bank has donated to groups such as the Food Bank of Siouxland, the Toys for Tots Campaign, and Hospice for Siouxland