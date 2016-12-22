Bus camera shows e-cig explosion - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Bus camera shows e-cig explosion

E-cigarette explodes in California man's pocket, burning his hands and thigh. E-cigarette explodes in California man's pocket, burning his hands and thigh.

Security camera footage shows dangerous moments inside a Fresno, California city bus. 

Wednesday afternoon a Fresno city bus driver noticed one of his passengers broke the rules by using an e-cigarette on the bus. 

The driver told the passenger he "can't vape on the bus". 

Just moments after the man put the device away in his pocket chaos erupted as the e-cigarette smoking device exploded, sending him to the hospital.

First responders took pictures of the charred e-cigarette battery. Industry experts say it's most likely the source of the blast.

"These batteries they are fragile. They have a wrap on the outside that needs to stay intact. If that battery gets torn and starts to touch metal, or loose change in your pocket or something like that it can definitely short out the battery, said Adam Woody the owner of Satyr Vapor.

