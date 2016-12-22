Berlin Christmas market reopens - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Berlin Christmas market reopens

Posted:
(NBC News) -

The Christmas market in Berlin that was attacked earlier this week has reopened its doors.

A truck veered into the market Monday evening, normally a crowded time when adults and children would be gathering in the traditional cluster of wooden huts that sell food and Christmas goods in an annual celebration replicated across Germany and much of central Europe.

Twelve people were killed and 48 others injured in the attack.

The market reopened Thursday and big concrete blocks were placed at its entrance.

The move follows that of other markets in the country in order to prevent further attacks.

