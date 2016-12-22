German police raid apartments in Berlin following deadly attack - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

German police raid apartments in Berlin following deadly attack on a Christmas market

Posted:
Anis Amri, Tunisian man who authorities believe is tied to the terrorist attack on a Christmas market in Berlin. Anis Amri, Tunisian man who authorities believe is tied to the terrorist attack on a Christmas market in Berlin.
(NBC News) -

German police raided apartments in Berlin overnight following this week's deadly truck attack on a Christmas market.

German newspaper Die Welt reported, citing investigators, that German police commandos raided two apartments in Berlin's neighborhood of Kreuzberg Thursday but did not find the man suspected of involvement in the attack.

It said investigators believed that the man may have been in one of the two apartments.

The newspaper said police forces had to overpower a man at one of the apartments.

It gave no further information.

