Trump used attack in Germany to stress his plan to keep Muslims out of the U.S.

President-elect Donald Trump used the attack in Germany to again stress his plan to keep Muslims out of the U.S.

Trump also met aerospace executives at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

President-elect Donald Trump called the attacks in Germany and Turkey an attack on all humanity.

He used the search for the attacker on a Christmas market near Berlin to re-affirm his plan for a Muslim registry or a temporary ban coming into this country.

Donald Trump, (R) President-elect said, "You've known my plans all along and it's, they've proven to be right. 100% correct."

Mr. Trump also took aim at the aerospace industry.

He met with Lockheed Martin and Boeing executives to talk about the rising price tag on some of their government contracts.

Donald Trump, (R) President-elect said, "Trying to get costs down. Costs. Primarily the F-35. We're trying to get the cost down. It's a program that is very, very expensive."

Boeing's CEO admits there may be wiggle room for the four billion dollar price tag on the new Air Force One, a plane Mr. Trump said he would cancel because the cost was too high.

Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing CEO said, "We're gonna get it done for less than that, and we're committed to working together to make sure that happens."

The president-elect holding on to one of his main campaign promise, re-negotiating.

The president-elect also met with generals, he took to twitter saying that meeting was about military planes' capabilities and pricing.